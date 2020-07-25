In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A's slam Angels

Oakland Athletics players celebrate after Matt Olson, center left, hit a grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the tenth inning a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By JANIE McCAULEY

In the first major league game with the new, unpopular extra-inning rule, automatic runner Marcus Semien began the bottom of the 10th on second base and scored on Matt Olson's grand slam, sending the Oakland Athletics over the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Friday night.

Olson, whose alert throw from first base nailed Angels free runner Shohei Ohtani in the top of the 10th, connected with one out. The A's gathered around home plate to greet him on opening night.

Major League Baseball instituted the controversial extra-inning runner rule for this season to keep games from dragging on amid a compressed, 60-game schedule that started late because of the virus outbreak.

Ohtani wasn’t quite ready for it: The broadcast showed the Japanese star in the dugout wearing a pullover when the ninth inning ended. Caught off-guard, someone reminded him he needed to go to second and he quickly got organized.

Ohtani tried to advance on Jared Walsh's grounder, but was tagged out in a rundown.

After Semien took second, the A's loaded the bases against Hansel Robles (0-1) on a hit by pitch, wild pitch and a walk.

New Angels manager Joe Maddon brought in reliever Hoby Milner and, with a five-man infield in place, Olson hit the first pitch far over the right-field wall.

According to STATS, Olson became the third player to hit a walkoff grand slam on opening day. He joined Sixto Lezcano (1980 Brewers) and Jim Presley (1986, Mariners).

Burch Smith (1-0) went one inning for the win.

The game went to the 10th tied at 3 after Jason Castro’s tying homer in the ninth against A’s closer Liam Hendriks.

The Angels didn't deliver a win for Maddon in his Angels managerial debut. Maddon joined the Angels following five seasons guiding the Chicago Cubs.

Many of the Angels, including Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin, took a knee for the national anthem while A's players Khris Davis and Tony Kemp raised a right fist to the air.

Los Angeles opened the season in Oakland for a fourth straight year.

