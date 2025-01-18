 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indian players during the final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Groundearlier this month. New rules intoruced by the country's cricket board aim to better foster team spirit Image: AFP/File
cricket

India cricketers to curb family time on tour after Australia defeat

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

India's cricket board has capped the amount of time players can spend with their families on tour after a string of test defeats including a 3-1 drubbing in Australia this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued new policies Thursday for the senior men's team detailing guidelines to "promote discipline, unity and a positive team environment".

As part of the new guidelines, families will be allowed to stay with the players for a maximum of two weeks during overseas tours of 45 days or more.

The guidelines, seen by AFP on Friday, also makes participation in domestic cricket "mandatory to be eligible for selection in the national team".

Non-compliance could result in disciplinary action including fines and a ban on participating in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

The new rules come on the heels of sharp criticism of the board, which critics have accused of allowing a "star culture" to thrive.

"The cricket board needs to stop acting like admirers and put their foot down," retired Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar told news channel India Today earlier this month after the Australia tour.

Top players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, have not played in the domestic circuit in years.

Both have come under fire for failing to deliver wins in recent bilateral series.

Rohit, who missed the only India win in Australia because of the birth of his second child, managed 31 runs in three matches.

Kohli scored one century but managed only 90 runs across his eight other innings.

The new BCCI rules prohibit players from travelling separately to and from matches and practice sessions.

"Separate travel arrangements are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion," the board said, adding that all team members were "required to stay for the entire duration of the scheduled practices".

"This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team," said the board.

India's next test tour is slated for June in England, where they will play five matches.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel