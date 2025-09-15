India dominates rival Pakistan at Asia Cup, winning by seven wickets

India's Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with teammate Shubman Gill after the dismissal of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

cricket

India’s spinners scripted a seven-wicket win over archrival Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday with 25 balls remaining.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 3-18 in four overs, with 2-18 for left-arm spinner Axar Patel, as Pakistan was restricted to 127-9 in 20 overs after it opted to bat first.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav then scored an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls – including five fours and a six – as India finished with 131-3 in 15.5 overs.

Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 31 off 13, hitting four fours and two sixes.

The Asia Cup marks a resumption of cricket ties between India and Pakistan only months after the neighbouring countries were engaged in a tense border tension in May that disrupted the IPL and the Pakistan Super League.

India tops Group A after its earlier win over the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan beat Oman and now takes on the UAE on Wednesday.

India will play Oman in its final group game on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.