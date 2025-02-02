India humiliates England with 150-run win in 5th T20

India's Abhishek Sharma acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

cricket

Abhishek Sharma smacked England for 13 sixes and a 37-ball hundred before taking two wickets in his only over as India won the fifth Twenty20 by a massive 150 runs oin Sunday.

Sharma hit a record individual T20 score for India — 135 runs off 54 balls — as the hosts amassed 247-9 in 20 overs after losing the toss. England collapsed in reply to 97 all out in 10.3 overs as India won the five-match series 4-1.

Sharma lit up the Mumbai skyline with a flurry of sixes and seven fours before England was all out with 57 balls to spare.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took 2-25 for India, while Shivam Dube got 2-11. Sharma took 2-3 in his one over.

India won the first two T20s in Kolkata and Chennai by seven and two wickets, respectively. England pulled one back in Rajkot, winning by 26 runs, before India claimed the series in Pune with a 15-run win.

The ODI series starts Thursday in Nagpur.

