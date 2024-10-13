India sweeps series against Bangladesh with 2nd highest T20I score powered by Samson's ton

India's Sanju Samson, right, gesture with captain Suryakumar Yadav while walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

cricket

Sanju Samson smacked his first Twenty20 century off 40 balls as India beat Bangladesh in the third and final match by 133 runs to sweep the series 3-0 on Saturday.

Samson was out for 111 off 47 balls, including eight sixes and 11 fours.

He had help in Hyderabad from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a 35-ball 75. Hardik Pandya smacked 47 off only 18 as India finished at 297-6, the second highest total in T20 internationals and exceeded only by Nepal’s 314-3 against Mongolia in the 2023 Asia Cup.

India hit the most runs in boundaries in a T20I game. That included 22 sixes, its highest total in a T20 game, and 25 fours.

In reply, Bangladesh was restricted to 164-7. Towhid Hridoy was 63 not out off 42 deliveries, and Litton Das hit a 25-ball 42. Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 3-30 in four overs.

Opting to bat first, India lost opener Abhishek Sharma (4) early once again. It didn’t deter Samson though, who got going for once.

Samson raced to 50 off 22 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours. His next 50 came off 18 deliveries – including another six sixes and three fours – in the second quickest T20 hundred by an India batter after Rohit Sharma's 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Samson put on 173 runs in 11 1/2 overs for the second wicket with Yadav. It was India’s third highest partnership for any wicket in T20s.

“The team management has backed me. I could have done much better (in previous matches), and it can get frustrating," Samson said. "When you are playing for the country, it comes with a lot of pressure. But with experience, I learnt how to deal with pressure.”

The Tigers’ brief respite came from a floodlight failure in the ninth over, but it wasn’t enough. On resumption, player-of-the-match Samson smacked five sixes – 30 runs – off the next over bowled by wrist spinner Rishad Hossain.

Samson was finally caught in the 14th over, while Yadav had reached 50 off 23 balls. Overall, the India captain hit eight fours and five sixes, before falling in the next over.

India was then at 206-3 in 14.3 overs and it accelerated further thanks to a rapid 70-stand between Riyan Parag and Pandya.

Parag scored 34 off 13 but it was in-form Pandya who stole the show hitting four sixes and four fours.

In reply, Bangladesh was down to 59-3 in 5.2 overs. The top three didn’t contribute much, while Das propelled the innings. He hit eight fours.

Bishnoi became the second quickest Indian bowler to 50 T20I wickets, when Najmul Hossain Shanto (14) was caught behind. He also had Das out caught in the 12th over.

Das and Hridoy added 53 off 38 balls for the fourth wicket.

India had already sealed the series win with an 86-run victory in the second T20 on Wednesday. India won the first T20 in Gwalior by seven wickets.

India swept the two-match test series against Bangladesh 2-0.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.