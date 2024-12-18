Persistent rain forces likely draw in third cricket test between India and Australia

Australian players leave the field at the end of play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)

It was another day of rain at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, almost ensuring the third cricket test between Australia and India would end in a soggy draw.

After four days of play, India was 252-9 in its first innings, trailing Australia by 193 runs, which scored 445 in its first innings.

More importantly, India avoided having to follow-on with a late flurry of tail-end runs in fading light Tuesday, forcing Australia to bat again and almost ensuring a draw by the end of the fifth day on Wednesday.

With the five-test series level at 1-1 and Brisbane touted as being a pivotal test in the series, it has turned out to be anything but. Rain delay after rain delay has spoiled the Gabba match and forced Cricket Australia to refund tickets to about 35,000 spectators who attended the first day because not enough overs were bowled.

KL Rahul top-scored for India with 84 runs before being caught by Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon’s bowling.

A 10th-wicket partnership Tuesday between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep took India from 213-9 to 252-9 at stumps. Australia will have to take one more wicket on the fifth day and either bat again or declare their innings for nil and risk losing the test if India can chase down the remaining runs.

Only 13 overs were bowled on the first day Saturday and there were eight stoppages of play due to rain on the third day Monday. That continued Tuesday morning and rain returned to delay the start of play after lunch, then again after only two overs were bowled. Bad light finally stopped play Tuesday after only 58 overs were bowled on the day.

Australia could be a bowler down for the remainder of the test after Josh Hazlewood suffered calf soreness ahead of the fourth day’s play and was only able to send down one over before leaving the field.

Hazlewood, who missed the second Adelaide test due to side soreness, was late entering the field at the start of play and then looked labored when he came into the attack.

India won the first test by 295 runs at Perth, while Australia came back to win the second day-night test in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

