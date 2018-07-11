Indians allow 7 in 9th; lose to Reds 7-4 after Bauer's gem

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Cleveland. The Reds won 7-4. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

baseball

Joey Votto hit a go-ahead three-run double during a seven-run ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians bullpen wasted a gem from Trevor Bauer in a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Indians closer Cody Allen (2-4) allowed six runs after getting two outs in the ninth, the last three charged on Votto's sharp hit to right off Dan Otero. Adam Duvall also doubled in two in the ninth, while Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez each hit an RBI single. Cincinnati had seven straight batters reach with two outs, and the inning didn't end until Scooter Gennett ran into the third out at third base on Suarez's single.

Cleveland's bullpen entered Tuesday with a 5.13 ERA, better only than the Rockies (5.28) and Royals (5.35).

Bauer was brilliant, striking out 12 over eight scoreless innings in his first appearance since being named to the All-Star team for the first time. The right-hander allowed three singles, walked one and didn't allow a hit until Jesse Winker hit a one-out single in the fifth.

Former Cleveland reliever Kyle Crockett (1-0) recorded the final two outs in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his second save in two nights and his 19th of the season.

RED SOX 8, RANGERS 4

Andrew Benintendi bolstered his All-Star credentials with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in his final game before fan votes are tallied, and Boston extended its winning streak to eight games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of RBI doubles and Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run triple as Boston scored five runs in the third and won for the 15th time in 18 games.

Matt Barnes (3-2) got the win with one inning of relief. He was the fourth of five relievers the Red Sox rode to another victory and improve on the best record in the majors.

Rougned Odor homered and Joey Gallo hit a two-run double for the Rangers, who have lost four of five.

Yovani Gallardo (3-1) made it through the first two innings without allowing a baserunner, but ran into trouble in the third.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 2

Wilson Ramos hit a three-run homer, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Rays beat Detroit.

The Rays moved three games above .500 for the first time since Aug. 6 last year after posting their 13th win in the last 14 home games.

Ramos, elected to start at catcher for the AL in next week's All-Star Game, keyed a five-run third inning when he connected off Matthew Boyd (4-8) for his 14th homer. That tied John Flaherty (1999) for the most in a season by a Tampa Bay catcher.

Ryne Stanek pitched two innings as the opener for the Rays on their latest bullpen day. He allowed a first-inning single to Niko Goodrum. Jose Alvarado (1-3) and Jaime Schultz followed Stanek, and both went two hitless innings.

BREWERS 8, MARLINS 4

Christian Yelich had three hits and four RBIs, Travis Shaw homered and Milwaukee beat Miami.

Shaw and Tyler Saladino had two RBIs each, and Milwaukee won for the seventh time in nine games. Jhoulys Chacin (8-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Corbin Burnes pitched two perfect innings in his major league debut for the save.

Miami's Pablo Lopez (1-1) pitched six innings and allowed five runs.

PHILLIES 7, METS 3

Enyel De Los Santos won his major league debut and Philadelphia got home runs from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera in a victory over New York.

Franco drove in four runs as the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta atop the NL East, won for the 10th time in 13 games. Nick Williams had three hits and two RBIs, and Rhys Hoskins also got three hits.

De Los Santos (1-0) allowed three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 effective innings. The 22-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was 9-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 16 starts, and matched against another starter making his big league debut in Drew Gagnon (0-1) of the Mets.

It was the first time a Phillies starter made his debut against another starter in his first outing since Sept. 25, 1944, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 5

Manny Machado hit two home runs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Baltimore rallied past New York.

Greg Bird homered and drove in four runs for the Yankees, who own an inexplicable 4-5 record against the last-place Orioles.

Machado brought the Orioles back from deficits of 3-2 and 5-3 before Schoop won it in the ninth against Dellin Betances (1-3).

Zach Britton (1-0) worked the ninth for Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 6, BRAVES 2

Russell Martin's sharp single in Toronto's five-run eighth drove in the go-ahead run, Marcus Stroman allowed pitched seven strong innings, and Toronto beat Atlanta to knock the Braves out of first place.

The Braves, who have lost six of their last seven, fell to second in the NL East after beginning the day tied with Philadelphia for the lead. Atlanta had held at least a share of first since May 30.

Toronto was limited to three hits through seven innings by Julio Teheran and Jesse Biddle, and the game was tied 1-1. The Blue Jays broke out with five hits off A.J. Minter (3-2) and Shane Carle in the eighth.

Stroman (2-6) gave up one run and six hits with two walks in seven innings for his second win in Atlanta in two seasons.

CUBS 2, GIANTS 0

Victor Caratini hit an RBI double during a decisive seventh inning, helping Chicago back Jose Quintana in a close game and beat San Francisco Giants.

A night after losing 2-1 in 11 innings despite a strong start from Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs had enough offense for Quintana (8-6). The left-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings to beat the Giants for the first time in his career after going 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA over his first three starts.

Addison Russell's one-out double in the seventh chased Giants starter Derek Holland (5-8). Russell advanced on Sam Dyson's wild pitch and scored on a bad throw by catcher Nick Hundley trying to get Russell at third. Caratini later doubled.

Carl Edwards Jr. struck out the side in order in the seventh, Justin Wilson followed with a perfect eighth and Steve Cishek closed it out for his third save after taking the loss Monday.

Holland struck out eight and didn't walk a batter in 6 1/3 innings. Johnny Cueto had been the announced scheduled starter, but manager Bruce Bochy gave Cueto an extra day to recover, something that could be the norm in the second half for the veteran right-hander.

NATIONALS 5, PIRATES 1

In his first two starts after coming off the disabled list in late June, Washington Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson allowed 12 runs over 8 2/3 innings. He reversed that trend in a big way Tuesday night, tossing five innings of two-hit ball in a win over Pittsburgh.

Hellickson (3-1) struck out three and induced seven ground balls as he was both effective and efficient, finishing his outing at 67 pitches.

The Nationals could afford to pull Hellickson early thanks to the big lead provided by Anthony Rendon, Daniel Murphy and company. In the fifth inning, Rendon hit at two-run homer, his 13th of the season. Murphy contributed a hit to a three-run sixth as part of a 4-for-4 night that included two doubles.

Pirates reliever Steven Brault walked in a pair of runs in the sixth and Adam Eaton added on with an RBI single.

PADRES 4, DODGERS 1

Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer came within one out of his first career complete game before allowing Max Muncy's home run, and Wil Myers homered for the sixth time in four games to lead San Diego over Los Angeles. Austin Hedges had a three-run shot for the Padres.

Lauer (5-5) took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning, facing the heart of the Dodgers' order after having thrown 101 pitches. He got Enrique Hernandez to fly out to center and Justin Turner to fly out to deep left before Muncy drove a 1-1 pitch into the seats in left, his 21st. After throwing 115 pitches, Lauer made way for Kirby Yates, who struck out All-Star Matt Kemp to end it. Kemp struck out four times.

Lauer struck out a career-high eight and walked two in winning consecutive starts for the first time.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 5

Alex Bregman homered twice and his tapper just in front of the plate in the 11th inning led to a bizarre play that ended the game, as catcher Jonathan Lucroy's throwing error handed Houston a victory over Oakland. Justin Verlander pitched six sharp innings and the Astros took a 4-0 lead into the ninth before Oakland tied it.

Stephen Piscotty hit a solo homer with two outs in the top of the 11th off Collin McHugh (5-0) to put the A's ahead, but the Astros staged their own rally.

All-Star closer Blake Treinen (5-2) walked pinch-hitter Josh Reddick, who went to third on a single to right field by rookie Kyle Tucker. With the infield playing in, Tony Kemp hit a grounder to shortstop Marcus Semien. He made a low throw home that Lucroy was unable to handle, allowing Reddick to slide in safely with the tying run.

With one out, Bregman's dribbler started out foul before spinning into fair territory just a few feet up the first base line. Bregman failed to run initially, so Lucroy scooped up the ball and reached for Bregman as he backpedaled — the bat still in his hand — in an effort to dodge the tag. But the ball slipped out of Lucroy's bare hand, pinballed off plate umpire David Rackley and Lucroy, and then fell to the ground. Still with plenty of time, though, Lucroy picked up the ball, set his feet with an angle to throw to first base — and fired the ball off the back of Bregman's helmet as he ran up the line.

The ball deflected into foul territory in right field, and Tucker trotted home with the winning run. Following a replay review, the play stood as called on the field.

Houston reliever Ken Giles allowed three consecutive singles with nobody out in the ninth as the A's pulled to 4-1. He was replaced by Hector Rondon, who was greeted by an RBI single from Matt Olson to make it 4-2.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3

Tyler Anderson kept Arizona in check for six innings. Once he left, the Diamondbacks pounced on the Colorado Rockies bullpen. David Peralta and A.J. Pollock homered in Arizona's four-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies. Nick Ahmed also went deep as the Diamondbacks won for ninth straight time at Coors Field.

Arizona managed just three hits off Anderson but a high pitch count ended his night early. The Diamondbacks roughed up the Rockies' bullpen in the seventh. Jake McGee (1-3) walked Jeff Mathis, allowed a double to pinch-hitter Chris Owings before Peralta hit the first strike he saw into the seats in right to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead. Pollock hit a solo homer later in the inning off Scott Oberg.

Randall Delgado (2-0) tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief of Patrick Corbin to get the win. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 3

Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons each had three hits and two RBIs to lead Los Angeles over Seattle.

The Angels got 15 hits and overcame an injury to starting pitcher Garrett Richards, who left early with right forearm irritation. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

Simmons hit a go-ahead double in a four-run fourth. Calhoun and Albert Pujols both homered for Los Angeles.

Seattle All-Star Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the first against Richards, who exited in the third while pitching to Nelson Cruz.

Noe Ramirez (4-3), Cam Bedrosian, Jose Alvarez, Hansel Robles and Taylor Cole combined to pitch 6 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

Mariners starter Mike Leake (8-6) allowed seven runs — five earned — and 11 hits in four innings.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.