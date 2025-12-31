 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, citing "absolutely crazy" demand Image: AFP
soccer

Infantino defends World Cup ticket prices, cites 'crazy' demand

0 Comments
DUBAI

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended controversial ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, revealing that organizers had received a record 150 million requests for tickets in the past two weeks.

Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday, Infantino stressed that all revenues from next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada would be pumped back into soccer around the world.

Infantino's comments were his first public remarks since the ticketing furor erupted earlier this month, with fan groups branding ticket prices as "extortionate" and "astronomical".

FIFA later responded to the criticism by announcing that a sliver of tickets on sale would be priced at $60.

"In the last few days, you've probably seen there is a lot of debate about ticketing and ticket prices," Infantino told the Dubai conference.

"We have six, seven million tickets on sale and we started two weeks ago. I can tell you in two weeks, 15 days, we received 150 million ticket requests. This shows how powerful the World Cup is."

Infantino said the majority of ticket requests had come from the United States, followed by requests from Germany and Britain.

"If you think that in 100 years of history of the World Cup, FIFA has sold 44 million tickets in total, so in two weeks for the next World Cup, we could have filled 300 years of World Cups," Infantino said. "This is absolutely crazy."

"And what is important, what is crucial is that the revenues that are generated from this are going back to the game all over the world and FIFA is the only organization in the world...that finances football in the entire world.

"Without FIFA there will be no football in 150 countries in the world. There is football thanks to these revenues that we generate from the World Cup which we reinvest all over the world."

Fan group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) had been among the most prominent critics of FIFA's pricing strategy for 2026.

The group said earlier this month tickets would cost almost five times more than tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel