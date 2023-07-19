Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference in Auckland Photo: AFP
soccer

Infantino says 'seize moment' in last-minute Women's World Cup ticket plea

0 Comments
AUCKLAND

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday urged fans to "seize the moment" and snap up Women's World Cup tickets, with most games yet to sell out on the eve of the tournament.

There have long been concerns about sales in New Zealand, which will stage the opening game on Thursday in Auckland when the co-hosts face Norway.

Tickets were still available on Wednesday for the match.

Australia, the other host nation, face the Republic of Ireland in the second game on Thursday in a sell-out at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which can hold about 80,000 fans.

FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura said that 1.375 million tickets have been sold for the month-long tournament in total, surpassing the overall figure for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

That tournament however had 24 teams, compared with 32 for the upcoming one.

"My only message that I want to get out here is seize the moment, be proud of what you have been able to achieve here, in New Zealand, in Australia," Infantino told reporters in Auckland.

"Be proud of what will be the biggest event -- not just sports event -- that has been organized here so far," he added at a press conference that was far more low key than his interventions at last year's men's World Cup in Qatar.

An official FIFA ticket sales website showed places still available for most matches in Australia and New Zealand, including the semifinals.

New Zealand, which will stage 29 matches, has had more sluggish uptake of tickets.

Jane Patterson, the World Cup's chief operating officer in New Zealand, said earlier this week that the total number of tickets sold for games in the country stood at just over 320,000.

"The number of tickets sold already a month ago exceeded the number of tickets sold in total in France," said Samoura, sitting alongside Infantino, who was noticeably more reserved than usual. "Our expectation in terms of numbers is reached. However, we still have tickets available for some matches so my only plea is don't wait until the last moment."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog