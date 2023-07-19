Infantino says 'seize moment' in last-minute Women's World Cup ticket plea

soccer

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday urged fans to "seize the moment" and snap up Women's World Cup tickets, with most games yet to sell out on the eve of the tournament.

There have long been concerns about sales in New Zealand, which will stage the opening game on Thursday in Auckland when the co-hosts face Norway.

Tickets were still available on Wednesday for the match.

Australia, the other host nation, face the Republic of Ireland in the second game on Thursday in a sell-out at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which can hold about 80,000 fans.

FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura said that 1.375 million tickets have been sold for the month-long tournament in total, surpassing the overall figure for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

That tournament however had 24 teams, compared with 32 for the upcoming one.

"My only message that I want to get out here is seize the moment, be proud of what you have been able to achieve here, in New Zealand, in Australia," Infantino told reporters in Auckland.

"Be proud of what will be the biggest event -- not just sports event -- that has been organized here so far," he added at a press conference that was far more low key than his interventions at last year's men's World Cup in Qatar.

An official FIFA ticket sales website showed places still available for most matches in Australia and New Zealand, including the semifinals.

New Zealand, which will stage 29 matches, has had more sluggish uptake of tickets.

Jane Patterson, the World Cup's chief operating officer in New Zealand, said earlier this week that the total number of tickets sold for games in the country stood at just over 320,000.

"The number of tickets sold already a month ago exceeded the number of tickets sold in total in France," said Samoura, sitting alongside Infantino, who was noticeably more reserved than usual. "Our expectation in terms of numbers is reached. However, we still have tickets available for some matches so my only plea is don't wait until the last moment."

© 2023 AFP