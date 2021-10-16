Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right) met the president of the Venezuelan Football Federation Jorge Gimenez during a visit to Caracas Photo: AFP
soccer

Infantino says biennial World Cup gives countries chance to 'dream'

0 Comments
CARACAS

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday defended his plan to hold the World Cup every two years during a visit to Venezuela, a country that has never qualified for the global showpiece.

The biennial World Cup project, which has the backing of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, has come in for heavy criticism from continental federations UEFA and CONMEBOL, as well as coaches and pundits.

"Our job as FIFA is to constantly think about how we can improve football in the world, to make football truly global," Infantino said during an event in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

"The FIFA president is president of the 111 countries and all those countries have the right to dream, a dream like the Vinotinto (Venezuela's national team) dream.

"They also have to be able to achieve that dream because if you have to dream for eternity, in the end you prefer to do other things."

Infantino insisted that a biennial World Cup would increase the chances for smaller nations to qualify.

"When it was decided to organize a World Cup every four years, more or less 100 years ago, FIFA had 40 countries. It's time to re-analyze the issue."

Infantino said South American sides were often at a disadvantage due to the amount of travel they have to do compared to European sides.

Europe has hosted the World Cup more than twice as often (11 times) than any other continent.

South America have welcomed the tournament five times. Africa and Asia have only hosted it once each, although the next one is in Qatar.

"If Messi has to travel 350,000 kilometers to play a World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo 50,000 to play ... I think it's normal that in June the South Americans are a bit more tired than the Europeans," said Infantino.

"Since 2002, Brazil have not won a single World Cup knock-out match against a European side ... Not for 20 years, and that's Brazil!"

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog