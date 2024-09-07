 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Cricket
Australia's Josh Inglis hits a 4 during the second T20 International match between Scotland and Australia at The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday Sept. 6, 2024. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)
cricket

Inglis' 43-ball century sets up Australia series win over Scotland

0 Comments
EDINBURGH, Scotland

Josh Inglis smashed a 43-ball century and Australia thrashed Scotland by 70 runs in the second Twenty20 to clinch the series with a game to spare on Friday.

After Travis Head's 25-ball 80 on Wednesday, his duck on Friday brought No. 3 batter Inglis to the crease in the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven sixes on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200.

Australia posted 196-4 and never allowed Scotland any momentum. The home side failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed 59 off 42, and was all out for 126 in the 17th over.

Brad Currie bowled Head with the first ball he faced and dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk on 16 to have Australia 23-2.

But Cameron Green played anchor with 36 from 29 and Inglis rocketed Australia forward. Inglis was finally dismissed when he played Chris Sole straight to cover.

Only two Scotland batters reached double figures as Marcus Stoinis took 4-23 in 23 deliveries.

The third and last match is on Saturday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog