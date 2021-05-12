Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP)
Ings scores twice as relieved Southampton beats Palace 3-1

SOUTHAMPTON, England

Free from the threat of relegation, Southampton claimed just its third win in four months in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Tuesday.

Southampton's top-flight status was guaranteed for another season when Fulham became the third and final team to get relegated with its loss to Burnley on Monday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's out-of-form team was able to play with more freedom as a result, and fit-again striker Danny Ings scored in each half to lead the Saints to victory at St. Mary's Stadium. Che Adams netted Southampton's other goal.

Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after just two minutes. Palace captain Luka Milivojević had a penalty saved by Fraser Forster in the 41st — when the score was 1-1 — after Wilfried Zaha was fouled.

Southampton moved up three positions to 14th, a place and a point behind Palace with three games left.

