Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Iniesta, 2 other foreign soccer players allegedly fail to declare income

0 Comments
OSAKA

Former Vissel Kobe star Andres Iniesta and two other foreign footballers have been accused of failing to declare income totaling over 2.1 billion yen in connection with their J.League club contracts, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The Osaka Regional Tax Bureau concluded that Spain World Cup winner Iniesta, former South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jin Hyeon and Brazilian forward Patric were required to file income tax reports as residents of Japan for periods when they categorized themselves as nonresidents, the sources said.

The three players treated their income as exempt from Japanese taxation when they first arrived in the country, believing they were still nonresidents, but the taxation law stipulates those based in the country should be treated as residents. As the players were living in Japan with their families they were subject to the country's income tax law.

Iniesta, currently at Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates, was certified as a resident for his contract in 2018 that was less than a year long and has been ordered to pay 580 million yen in back taxes, according to the sources.

Cerezo Osaka keeper Kim has been ordered to pay 220 million yen in back taxes and Patric, previously at Gamba Osaka and currently at Nagoya Grampus, 210 million yen.

Vissel and Cerezo declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy concerns, while Gamba said they are "handling the matter appropriately and under the guidance of the tax authorities and the J.League."

In 2015, a female professional golfer from South Korea was accused of failing to declare 300 million yen in income while she was based in the Kansai region, centering on Osaka, so she could play on the Japanese tour.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog