 Japan Today
World champion Jorge Martin will miss the Thailand Grand Prix Image: AFP
motorcycle racing

Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

PARIS

World MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the first race of the season this weekend in Thailand after sustaining several fractures in a fall, his Aprilia team announced on Monday.

The Spaniard, who previously suffered several fractures when he crashed his Aprilia during pre-season testing in Malaysia, has a number of breaks in his left hand and also in his heel.

He is due to undergo surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday and "will miss the Thailand Grand Prix", the Italian manufacturer said in a statement.

"Recovery times will be determined after the surgery," added Aprilia.

The latest injury is unrelated to the Malaysia crash at the start of February when he broke his right hand and foot after being thrown off his Aprilia at turn two of the Sepang circuit, having emerged unscathed from a crash earlier in the day.

The 27-year-old, who has already undergone successful surgery on his right hand, made the move to Aprilia after winning the 2024 championship for Pramac Ducati.

Lorenzo Savadori will substitute for the reigning world champion in Thailand.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

