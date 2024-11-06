 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia's Novak Djokovic Image: AFP
tennis

Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defense

0 Comments
ROME

Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will not defend his ATP Finals title due to an "ongoing injury" which has ended the 24-time Grand Slam champion's season.

Tennis icon Djokovic was one of four players still battling for one of three remaining places at the season-ending event in Turin, which kicks off on Sunday, but said on social media that he wouldn't be making a bid for a third straight Finals title.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," Djokovic said. "Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"

The 37-year-old Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in "The Race", the ATP's annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified before Djokovic's announcement.

His retirement from the tournament automatically opens up the final three places to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade.

Djokovic's withdrawal was not a surprise as he had already pulled out of the Paris Masters, effectively ending what has been a difficult season.

He hasn't won a single ATP title in 2024, the first time that has happened since 2006, and has been shoved aside by young stars Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the game.

Djokovic did, however, win singles gold at the Paris Olympics, adding the final major honor which was missing from his record-breaking list of career achievements.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog