Ireland captain Johnny Sexton Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Injured Ireland captain Sexton out of action for up to six weeks

DUBLIN

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be out of action for up to six weeks after picking up an injury in his side's victory over the All Blacks, Irish rugby chiefs said on Monday.

Andy Farrell's side beat New Zealand 29-20 in Dublin on Saturday following a thumping 60-5 win over Japan earlier this month.

Fly-half Sexton converted a try and added another three points from a penalty against the All Blacks but had to come off injured in the second half.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement that the 36-year-old, who won his 100th cap for Ireland against Japan, would miss Sunday's match against Argentina.

"Captain Johnny Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand at the weekend which will rule him out of action for between 4-6 weeks," the IRFU statement said.

"The Ireland captain will remain with the squad this week as the team prepares for the game against Argentina."

Sexton's replacement, Joey Carbery, kicked three crucial late penalties to secure victory against the All Blacks and is expected to start against Los Pumas.

Connacht's Jack Carty has joined the squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series, with Gavin Coombes returning after an illness.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other number 10 options available to head coach Farrell.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

