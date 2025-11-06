 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jordie Barrett is out of the All Blacks tour and will fly home Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
rugby union

Injured Jordie Barrett to miss rest of All Blacks tour

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Center Jordie Barrett will fly home Wednesday after being ruled out of the rest of New Zealand's northern hemisphere tour with injuries suffered in the test against Ireland.

Barrett was forced from the field in the 13th minute of New Zealand's 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago on Saturday.

Coach Scott Robertson said Barrett underwent treatment on the flight from Chicago to Scotland, where the All Blacks play at Murrayfield on Saturday.

But scans showed "a high ankle injury as well as a minor knee injury", an All Blacks statement said Wednesday.

"Barrett will return to New Zealand on Wednesday to begin his rehabilitation under the Hurricanes medical team," it added, referring to Barrett's Wellington-based Super Rugby side.

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett cut his leg three minutes into the win over Ireland and received 12 stitches, ruling him out of the Scotland test. Auckland Blues lock Josh Beehre was called up as cover.

New Zealand are looking to preserve their proud record of never having lost to Scotland in 32 tests spanning 120 years.

The All Blacks have won 30 with Scotland's best results being two Murrayfield draws -- 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog