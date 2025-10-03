Injured Mitoma out of Japan squad to face Brazil

Kaoru Mitoma was left out of Japan's squad to face Paraguay and Brazil in friendly matches

soccer

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was left out of Japan's squad Thursday because of injury for home friendlies against Paraguay and Brazil but Takefusa Kubo was called up despite carrying a knock.

Japan are looking to pick up momentum ahead of next year's World Cup and will relish another meeting with five-time champions Brazil in Tokyo on October 14.

They will have to do it without Mitoma, who played the first 67 minutes of Brighton's 3-1 away win over Chelsea on Saturday but reported pain in his leg afterwards.

Real Sociedad's Kubo also has an ankle issue but he was among the 27 players called up by coach Hajime Moriyasu.

"Our medical staff are in contact with club medical staff and they check what the situation is before we make a decision whether to call a player up or not," said Moriyasu.

"They are also in contact with the players themselves and the decision is made based on the medical staff's opinion. We decided to call up Kubo but not Mitoma this time."

Mitoma has started all six of Brighton's games in the Premier League this season, scoring once.

Japan will face Paraguay in Osaka on October 10 before facing Brazil four days later.

Liverpool's Wataru Endo, Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka were all included in the squad.

QPR's Koki Saito was called up for the first time.

Japan drew 0-0 with Mexico and lost 2-0 to the United States in their most recent friendlies in September.

