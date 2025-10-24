 Japan Today
Marc Marquez suffered a fracture and ligament injury after crashing on the opening lap of the Indonesia Grand Prix Image: AFP/File
motorcycle racing

Injured MotoGP champion Marquez to miss rest of season

PARIS

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss the rest of the season due to an injured shoulder, his Ducati team announced on Thursday.

"Marc will have to spend four weeks with the arm completely immobilised before beginning rehabilitation, so it's impossible to think about his return to competition this year," Ducati said in a statement.

Marquez, 32, suffered a fracture and ligament injury after crashing on the opening lap of the Indonesia Grand Prix at the start of the month and underwent surgery in Madrid a week later.

He has since missed the Grand Prix in Australia but has now been ruled out of the final three races of the season in Malaysia, Portugal and Valencia.

An emotional Marquez had already secured his seventh MotoGP world title -- and first since 2019 -- with five races to spare when finishing second in the Japan Grand Prix last month.

"This must not overshadow or make us forget the great goal we achieved this year: becoming World Champions again, and soon we will all celebrate it together," Marquez said in Ducati's statement.

The Spaniard dominated the MotoGP season, winning 11 races.

Ducati had hoped he could make a comeback for the season finale in Valencia but said that "the priority is to recover and return 100 percent fit for the next season".

He will be replaced by Italian Michele Pirro in Malaysia.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

