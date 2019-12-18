Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
basketball

Injured Wizards rookie Hachimura to miss at least 5 games

WASHINGTON

Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team's next five games after hurting his groin.

The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

He was hurt in the first half of Washington's 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).

Washington's first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

