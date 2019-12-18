Injured Wizards rookie Hachimura to miss at least 5 games

Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team's next five games after hurting his groin.
The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.
He was hurt in the first half of Washington's 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).
Washington's first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No Comment
Login to comment