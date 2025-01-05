 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after forfeiting against Clara Tauson of Denmark in the final of the ASB Classic tennis tournament at Manuka Doctor Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday. Image: Alan Lee/Photosport via AP
tennis

Osaka withdraws due to injury during final in Auckland

0 Comments
AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open campaign has taken on an element of doubt after the four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 suffered an apparent injury Sunday while playing the final of a WTA tournament in Auckland.

Osaka had won the first set of the final 6-4 against Denmark's Clara Tauson when she spoke to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the chair umpire and a tour trainer before deciding to withdraw.

The nature of her injury wasn't immediately clear but seemed to be abdominal, not the back injury she suffered at the China Open in October and which ended her 2024 season.

Osaka was in tears as she sat waiting for the trainer. She then left the court to a subdued ovation as spectators before returning for the prizegiving.

“I've enjoyed playing here and I'm sorry it had to end this way,” Osaka said.

Osaka had led 5-1 with two breaks of serve when she began to look tighter, with less power in her serve. She managed to take out the first set before indicating she couldn't continue.

Osaka returned to tennis at the start of 2024 after a lengthy break following the birth of her daughter Shai.

The Auckland final was her first since her return to tennis and had she won, it would have been her first title of any kind since the 2021 Australian Open.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog