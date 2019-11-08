Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Naoya Inoue holds the Muhammad Ali Trophy after winning the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final match in Saitama. Photo: AP/Toru Takahashi
boxing

Inoue defeats Donaire in World Boxing Super Series final

SAITAMA

Naoya Inoue won a unanimous decision over Nonito Donaire on Thursday in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final.

Inoue, the IBF world bantamweight champion from Japan, sent Donaire to the canvas in the 11th round at Saitama Super Arena with a body blow to the abdomen. Donaire got back up to finish the round and the bout but couldn't turn things around.

The three judges scored the bout 116-111, 117-109, 114-113 in favor of Inoue, who improved to 19-0 with 16 knockouts. Donaire, who is from the Philippines, dropped to 40-6 with 26 KOs.

Donaire opened a cut above Inoue's right eye with a left hook in the second round. He was in control until the fifth when Inoue landed a right hook to the jaw, stunning the WBA and WBC world bantamweight title holder and seizing momentum.

On the undercard, Nordine Oubaali of France (17-0, 12 KOs) defeated Inoue's younger brother, Takuma Inoue (13-1, three KOs), by unanimous decision to retain his WBC bantamweight title.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

