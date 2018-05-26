Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese challenger Naoya Inoue, center, celebrates after defeating British champion Jamie McDonnell during their WBA World bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
boxing

Inoue knocks out McDonnell to take WBA title

0 Comments
TOKYO

Naoya Inoue of Japan defeated Britain's Jamie McDonnell with a first-round knockout on Friday to capture the WBA bantamweight title.

Inoue sent the champion to the canvas with a left hook in the second minute. The 32-year-old McDonnell got to his feet but the referee waved the fight off following a flurry of punches by Inoue.

It was McDonnell's first defeat in 10 years.

With the victory, Inoue improved to 16-0 with 14 KOs while McDonnell's record fell to 29-3 with one draw.

Inoue claimed a world title at light-flyweight and moved up to super-flyweight two fights later to pick up another title which he defended six times.

Also, Kenshiro Teraji of Japan defended his WBC light-flyweight crown with a second-round knockout of Mexico's Ganigan Lopez.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel