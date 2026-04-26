Inoue-Nakatani fight highlights boxing's surging popularity in Japan

Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Ramon Cardenas in a junior featherweight title boxing match on May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas.

boxing

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Billed as “The Day,” May 2 is turning out to be the biggest-ever occasion for Japanese boxing.

It’s when Naoya Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs), the undisputed super-bantamweight world champion, fights Junto “Big Bang” Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs), the up-and-coming boxer some think might finally beat “The Monster.”

Both are undefeated. Inoue is No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings compiled by Ring Magazine, while Nakatani is No. 6. And it’s not everyday that you get two Japanese so high on that list.

Tickets for a crowd of 55,000 at Tokyo Dome are long sold out, not to mention the pay-per-view tickets getting snatched up.

The glory, and the appeal of the sport for so many, including women and children, has never been bigger. Fans are hailing it as “the golden age” of Japanese boxing, even though the country has historically produced its share of champions, including Hall of Famers Yoko Gushiken and Fighting Harada.

What makes the growing buzz so meaningful is the number of lesser-known boxers in Japan who are in serious contention to be future champions in the lighter weight divisions, like Daiya Kira (3-0, 2 KOs), who debuted in 2024, or Riku Masuda (10-1, 9 KOs), who stopped Nonito Donaire earlier this year.

That means the party isn’t going to be over any time soon.

And so the excitement was clear at sweltering Kadoebi Boxing Gym in downtown Tokyo one recent evening, when more than a dozen men were hard at work, bashing away at sandbags.

Mikio Sakai, a middleweight ranked No. 5 in his country, said Japanese were drawn to boxing for the internal confidence it builds in an individual, what he called “the samurai spirit.”

His introduction to boxing couldn’t have been more American, coming when his father showed him Rocky movies to teach him guts and determination, he recalled. He went on to join the boxing club at his high school.

“I always thought punching was so cool from when I was a kid,” he told The Associated Press. “I aspired to be a strong man.”

Besides Inoue and Nakatani, several Japanese in recent years are, or have been, champions in the bantamweight division: Seiya Tsutumi (13-0-3, 8 KOs) Yoshiki Takei (11-1, 9 KOs) and Ryosuke Nishida (12-1, 2 KOs), not to mention the throng of younger boxers who are turning professional.

Naturally, the May 2 undercards are star-studded. Takuma Inoue (21-2, 5 KOs), Naoya’s younger brother who just defeated another Japanese star Tenshin Nasukawa (8-1, 3 KOs), is defending his WBC bantamweight belt against former multiple-division champion Kazuto Ioka (32-4-1, 17 KOs).

Boxing pundits in Japan, many with their social media channels, can’t stop talking about the Inoue-Nakatani bout, including who might win and how.

Shingo Wake, a former OPBF super bantamweight champion, is sure Inoue will win. Former world champion Takanori Hatakeyama warns Inoue shouldn’t try too hard to win by knockout, as that could prove an opportunity for Nakatani.

Most believe Inoue will win because of his extra experience, as well as his speed, skilled distancing and footwork. But the forecasts are running close. Nakatani, a right-handed southpaw, is taller with a longer reach. Both boast punches with destructive power.

Perhaps what characterizes the Japanese boxing scene, making it slightly different from that historically of other nations, is its clean-cut, stoic seriousness. Many started out in the martial arts, like karate, which are widespread as educational tools for youngsters in Japan.

Both Inoue and Nakatani started out studying karate as children. They both grew up in loving families that encouraged their boxing dreams.

Inoue’s father is his longtime trainer and confidante and often appears at news conferences with his son.

Nakatani, who went to the U.S. to study boxing as a teen and regularly trains in Los Angeles, has his brother at his side wherever he goes.

Rudy Hernandez, one of the most respected trainers in the sport, is Nakatani’s trainer.

“We won’t know until the bell rings,” Hernandez said about how the fight might go. “We have two great fighters.”

Both thorough gentlemen, neither Inoue nor Nakatani trash-talks, always addressing the other with respect and a smile, although they’re firm about winning.

“I want to show you all a spectacular fight,” Inoue told reporters. “I’ve studied and thoroughly know Nakatani, the fighter.”

Come May 2, one of those boxers will have tasted a first defeat.

But can’t there be a draw? That’s what this reporter asked Nakatani during an interview at his gym, likely a widespread wish among many.

Nakatani just smiled.

“Well, it’s highly unlikely,” he said.

But it’s possible.

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