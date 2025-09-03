Inoue says taunts 'missed the target' ahead of world title clash

boxing

Undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue conceded Tuesday that Murodjon Akhmadaliev has power but said the Uzbek "missed the target" by claiming to be the better overall boxer ahead of their title fight.

Japan's undefeated Inoue is facing one of the most dangerous opponents of his career when he takes on Akhmadaliev on September 14 with all four belts on the line.

The 30-year-old Uzbek won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics before embarking on a professional career that saw him hold the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight world titles between 2020 and 2023.

Akhmadaliev, who has lost only once as a professional in 15 bouts, told reporters in Japan this week that he was a better overall fighter than Inoue.

"I saw that comment but I think he's missed the target a little there," Inoue, who has a 30-0 record with 27 knockouts, told reporters at an open workout at his gym in Yokohama.

"I definitely don't think I'm inferior in terms of overall strength. The only thing you could say that is intimidating about Akhmadaliev is his physicality and power."

Inoue stopped American Ramon Cardenas in the eighth round in Las Vegas in his previous bout, the first time the boxer known as "Monster" had fought outside Japan in four years.

He was knocked down for only the second time in his career but climbed off the canvas to stop Cardenas.

It was Inoue's fourth title defense since becoming undisputed super-bantamweight champion and his second of the year after knocking out South Korea's Kim Ye-joon in the fourth round in Tokyo in January.

Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) beat Mexico's Luis Castillo in May.

"The theme I have in mind for this fight is to win in whatever way I can," said Inoue, 32. "I'm not insisting that I win by KO -- my only goal is to win."

© 2025 AFP