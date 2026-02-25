 Japan Today
Japan's Naoya Inoue beat Mexico's Alan Picasso by unanimous decision in Riyadh in December Image: AFP
boxing

Inoue to fight Nakatani in Tokyo in May mega-fight: reports

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue will fight countryman Junto Nakatani in a mega-fight at the Tokyo Dome on May 2, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

The Ring and DAZN said the long-awaited clash would take place at the same venue where Inoue knocked out Mexico's Luis Nery in front of 55,000 people in May 2024.

The undefeated Inoue successfully defended his titles for a sixth time against Mexico's Alan Picasso in Riyadh in late December.

It was the 32-year-old Inoue's fourth fight of 2025.

Nakatani beat Mexico's Sebastian Hernandez by unanimous decision on the same card in his super-bantamweight debut.

Inoue said he was "tired" after beating Picasso by unanimous decision in his first fight in Saudi Arabia.

It took his record to 32 wins, 27 by knockout.

Inoue said after the fight that his match-up with Nakatani was yet to be confirmed but that he would "love to make a fight happen that would get everyone in Japan excited".

Nakatani also has an unbeaten record, with 32 wins and 24 knockouts.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

