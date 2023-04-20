Inter advances past Benfica; sets up Milan semifinal in CL

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

soccer

By DANIELLA MATAR

The Milan clubs are set to meet again in another Champions League semifinal after Inter Milan drew 3-3 against Benfica on Wednesday to complete a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Portuguese team.

After Nicolò Barella’s opener for Inter, Fredrik Aursnes restored some hope for Benfica shortly before halftime. But Lautaro Martínez and substitute Joaquín Correa netted in the second half to help Inter reach its first semifinal since José Mourinho led it to the treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010.

Inter nevertheless managed to relinquish a two-goal lead as António Silva and Petar Musa netted late on for Benfica.

The Nerazzurri will face city rival AC Milan in a repeat of the 2003 semifinal. AC Milan won that on away goals and went on to beat Juventus in the final.

Milan reached the final four of Europe’s elite club competition on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 at Napoli to win their quarterfinal 2-1 on aggregate.

