New Tokyo Olympic sponsors coming onboard: CEO Muto

By Jack Tarrant

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto has told Reuters the organizing committee expects to take on several new sponsors in the coming months despite businesses being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were due to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 due to the pandemic.

The delay will incur additional costs for organizers but Muto, who said the final figure would not be known until December, is hopeful new sponsors will help bridge the gap.

“I know that businesses are in dire circumstances because of coronavirus but still there are companies who are coming forward to say they want to sponsor the Games, which we appreciate very much," Muto said. "It is a bright piece of news."

On Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 announced that Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, is joining as a new Games sponsor.

Muto said he hoped all of Tokyo 2020's current sponsors would extend their contracts until the start of the Games next year, although this will come at a cost.

"We are hoping that there will be additional contributions (from existing sponsors) in terms of sponsorship fee because of the postponement of a year," Muto said. "We would appreciate a lot if they agree to this."

Muto did not give the names of any other new sponsors.

A poll conducted by Japanese public broadcaster NHK last month found two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors were undecided on whether to continue their support.

Muto said he hoped Tokyo 2020 could be the benchmark in a post-pandemic world.

"By delivering the Games successfully in Tokyo we strongly hope that can create a legacy that is in the history of mankind."

Muto said meetings would be held starting in September, with members of the Japanese government and the local Tokyo Metropolitan Government on how best to rebuild support for the Games.

"By making a nationwide effort to implement all possible, conceivable measures to battle coronavirus, the people of the world will be able to come to Tokyo with a peace of mind,” he said. "Once we create such an environment, I think people’s opinions will change."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.