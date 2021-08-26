Organizers defend Bach's return to Tokyo for Paralympics

A brief return visit to Tokyo by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to view the Paralympic Games has been widely criticized in Japan but defended by organizers.
Bach, who spent about a month in Japan for the recently-completed Olympics, returned Monday for Tuesday's Paralympic opening ceremony and then departed Wednesday night after attending some events and handing out medals at the swimming venue.
Organizers said he followed all the pandemic protocols.
“President Bach was here at our invitation,” International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said Thursday. “His activity plan had been approved by the Japanese government. The IPC and the IOC have a very close working relationship. The Paralympic Games wouldn’t be the size or scale that it is today if it wasn’t for the support that we get (and) for the relationship we have with the IOC.”
Bach was photographed walking around the famous Ginza shopping area after the Olympics ended. He was wearing a mask, but Japanese media questioned why he was touring the city when athletes were told not to.
“Right now, the government is requesting people to telework and (Bach) is coming back just for that,” Dr. Shigeru Omi, a medial adviser for the government, said this week.
“When the government is making those requests to the people, why is the Olympic leader, President Bach, coming all the way to Tokyo?" Omi asked. "Anyone with normal, common sense should be able to think that he has already come once and even visited Ginza.”
Bach did not return to Rio de Janeiro to attend the 2016 Paralympic opening ceremony. He said he missed the ceremony to attend the funeral of former West Germany president Walter Scheel.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Chico3
Good grief!
blue
Still trying to figure out who, in the current situation, is actually giving money to who...(ICO to LDP or LDP to IOC)...
Sven Asai
Well, then obviously their size and scale are much too big.
Paul
There is no common sense on neither side IPC nor Bach nor LDP!
blue
Captation for the photo:
Yamashita: *look at all these small children. We're a super-aging society, you know. Children are our future, our everything. This...has to be worth something...don't you...think so?*
Bach: *I brought you handicapped people from all over the world. They are vulnerable, very vulnerable to the virus, you know...*
Yamashita: (sucking air through his teeth) Muzukashii desu ne. I reserved a steak-house in Ginza. Let's discuss further.
Bach: Perfect, I was about to spend my quarantine doing some shopping in Ginza. Let's discuss. I am sure we will come to an understanding beneficial to all of us.
Yamashita: you mean for beneficial to "your organization and our party".
Bach: Of course! Who else is there? Hahaha.
Yamashita: Of course! Who else? Hahaha.
HBJ
Of course they defend him, he’s basically their boss. What are they going to say - ‘he shouldn’t be here and he’s irresponsible for coming back’??!
GW
My goodness defending the indefensible, dangerous fools all round!