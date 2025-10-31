 Japan Today
IOC and Saudi Arabia cancel their 12-year deal to host video gaming Esports Olympics in Riyadh

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC and Saudi Arabia have canceled their 12-year deal to host the video gaming Esports Olympics in Riyadh.

The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday they “mutually agreed that they will end their cooperation on the Olympic Esports Games.”

“At the same time, both parties are committed to pursuing their own esports ambitions on separate paths.”

The partnership was confirmed on the eve of the Paris Olympics last year.

It is a rare failure for a Saudi-backed sports project that is a key part of the Vision 2030 program driven by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia already hosts the Esports World Cup which has shooter games like Call of Duty and Street Fighter that always shaped to be an issue for the IOC to endorse.

