IOC chief Bach hopes to visit Japan in October to meet Suga

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday expressed his desire to visit Japan in late October to meet the country's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to Japan's senior Olympic official.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Games' organizing committee, said Bach and Suga, who was elected to the top post earlier in the day succeeding Shinzo Abe, are also expected to hold a telephone conference as early as Sept 23. The 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were postponed for one year due to the novel coronavirus.

In an IOC statement, Bach expressed his appreciation to Suga for his commitment to a "safe and successful" Tokyo Games.

"I am sure that, with this continued personal support of the prime minister, the Olympic Games will be the light at the end of the dark tunnel in which humankind currently finds itself," Bach said.

The Japanese government launched a panel earlier this month to discuss anti-virus measures needed to stage the Olympics next summer.

The organizing committee has also agreed with the IOC to simplify the games to cut the costs of the postponement, and aims to reach an accord later this month on the specific items to be cut down, including the number of people involved in the games, related events and ceremonies.

Mori said in a statement that he looks forward to "Prime Minister Suga's continued support and guidance," taking over from Abe, who led the country's successful bid for the games in 2013.

Meanwhile, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita also expressed his expectation for Suga's leadership role in staging the games as planned.

"I have heard Prime Minister Suga will continue what Prime Minister Abe has been doing, and has a huge passion and strong determination toward hosting the Tokyo Games," Yamashita told reporters. "I expect the country to support this."

The Olympics are scheduled between July 23 and Aug 8 next year, with the Paralympics to follow between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5.

