IOC chief to attend G20 summit in Osaka

TOKYO

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will attend the Group of 20 summit in Osaka to be hosted by Japan in late June, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Japanese government is making preparations for his participation in the two-day gathering from June 28 at his request, they said.

Bach is known for his interest in contributing to global peace, improving human rights and promoting environmental conservation through sports and the Osaka summit would give him an opportunity to speak to world leaders on these issues.

Bach is also due to attend a July 24 event in Japan marking the one-year countdown to the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said earlier.

