 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

IOC creates panel to review female issues in Olympic sports and protects experts' identity

0 Comments
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
GENEVA

The names of experts appointed to an Olympic panel looking at female gender issues are not being revealed, the IOC said on Friday in confirming its creation.

A working group on “Protection of the Female Category” in sports was promised by the International Olympic Committee’s first female president Kirsty Coventry when she was elected in March.

A key campaign theme was the IOC taking more strategy-setting responsibility in fallout from the furor around women’s boxing at the Paris Summer Games that was widely used as a culture war issue. The governing bodies of boxing and track and field now require female athletes to take sex tests.

“The names of the members of the working group will remain confidential for now to protect the integrity of the group and their work,” the IOC said in a statement.

The female protection panel was announced on Friday among four expert groups — the others are reviewing Olympic sports programs and calendars, commercial issues, and the Youth Olympics — but the only one in which the list of members was kept secret.

No timetable was given for the panels’ work which is intended to start “as soon as possible,” the IOC body said, under the project banner “Fit for the future.”

The panel for Olympic sports will look at the global calendar at a time of changing climate and a widespread expectation the 2036 Summer Games will move from the traditional July-August slot.

Candidates to host then include India and Qatar, though the panel’s stated remit on Friday did not include details of who, how and when to evaluate the 2036 bids. Many IOC members are known to want more input in a process that was opaque before Brisbane was selected as the 2032 host.

“It will also consider the suggestion that traditional summer or winter sports could cross over, the timing of the Games, and the sports calendar,” the IOC said.

The panel includes two members who successfully organized Olympics: Sebastian Coe in London in 2012 and Tony Estanguet in Paris last year.

The group could be tasked to look at more efficiently adding or removing sports and events from the Olympic programs.

The working group on commercial and marketing issues, including IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch, will review how the Olympic Games “engages with partners, and how it can evolve and ensure that it is fit for today’s competitive market.”

Olympic venues are currently almost entirely clean of the names of IOC sponsors, who include equipment providers, though product placement was a growing trend in Paris.

The IOC also suggested it wants to generate more revenue from its Olympic Channel and in-house broadcasting production operation in Madrid.

The Youth Olympics panel has been asked to “look at the potential and relevance” of the event, and shape the process of picking a host for 2030, the IOC said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel