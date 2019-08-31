Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

IOC details boxing qualifying events for Tokyo Olympics

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC has detailed a "fair and transparent pathway to the Olympic Games" for male and female boxers trying to qualify for Tokyo.

Four continental qualification tournaments have been confirmed as expected in China, Senegal, Argentina and Britain in a two-month spell from February to April.

A final global qualifying tournament will now be held in Paris, and not Tokyo as previously believed, from May 13-24.

The International Olympic Committee took over organizing the boxing competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games after stripping governing body AIBA of the right in June.

An IOC panel investigated AIBA's leadership, governance, finances and long-standing doubts over the integrity of Olympic bouts.

The IOC says it is finalizing appointing an independent review of "selecting and evaluating boxing referees and judges."

Boxing in Tokyo will have eight men's weight classes and five women's weight classes.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy