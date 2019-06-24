Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The new headquarters building of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The inauguration of the Olympic House will take place on June 23, during the celebration of Olympic Day. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)
olympics

IOC formally opens $145 mil new headquarters in Switzerland

0 Comments
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee has formally opened its 145 million Swiss francs ($145 million) new headquarters exactly 125 years after the Olympic Games was revived.

"On our 125th anniversary, we clearly see what a great visionary Pierre de Coubertin was," IOC President Thomas Bach told guests Sunday at the inauguration.

"By bringing the entire world together in peaceful competition, the Olympic Games are a symbol of hope and peace for all humankind," Bach said.

A ceremony in the lakeside grounds of Olympic House in Lausanne including a playing of John Lennon's song Imagine.

Bach cited Lennon's lyrics when he said of De Coubertin: "You could say, he was a dreamer. But he was not the only one. This peaceful world, which John Lennon asks us to imagine, this peaceful world is what we all are working for."

"The rooftop takes the shape of a dove, another universal symbol of peace," said Bach. "The whole design is intended to make the building welcoming and to reflect our transparency."

Olympic House was built on the site of the former headquarters, and 95 percent of the old materials were reused and recycled.

The signature feature is a central staircase linking together the five Olympic rings.

Designed by architecture firm 3XN of Denmark, the energy-efficient building has won international awards for sustainability. Renewable energy is provided using solar panels on the roof and pumps taking water from Lake Geneva.

It also brings around 500 IOC employees under one roof.

IOC members have also gathered in Lausanne to choose the 2026 Winter Games host on Monday. The candidates are Milan-Cortina from Italy and Stockholm-Are from Sweden.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel