A digital display shows the new sports proposed to feature at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles Photo: AFP
sports

IOC puts boxing 'on hold' for 2028 LA Games

MUMBAI

Boxing faces an uncertain long-term future as an Olympic sport after its place at the 2028 Los Angeles Games was confirmed as being "on hold" Monday by the International Olympic Committee.

Boxing has been part of every Olympics since 1920 and will feature at next year's Paris Games.

But in June, the International Boxing Association was effectively expelled from the Olympic movement following a bitter dispute between Games chiefs and its Russian president, Umar Kremlev.

The withdrawal of recognition by the IOC's executive board followed concerns over the credibility of IBA sanctioned tournaments as well as the boxing governing body's finances and governance.

No other boxing governing body has been recognized by the IOC.

Monday's IOC session in Mumbai voted on the program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

But the IOC said that as it had not yet recognized another governing body for Olympic boxing, the executive board decided "any decision regarding the inclusion of boxing on the LA28 sports program is put on hold".

It added: "So there was no discussion of this by the IOC session."

LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, said Monday: "Boxing has a great history in the Olympics, has a great history in America as a lineage of boxing champions. So we'd love to see boxing on the program.

"But obviously it's a decision that's going to be taken by the IOC's membership, given the complexities that exist with the federation. We're hopeful, but all we can do is wait for the answer."

His comments followed those of IOC president Thomas Bach, who said last week: "We want boxing on the program. We have no problem, with boxing or boxers -- we have a problem with the governing body."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

