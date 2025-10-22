 Japan Today
A security guard walks past a pommel horse at the venue prepared for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
IOC recommends no international sporting events in Indonesia after country bars Israeli athletes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday it will recommend no international sporting events be held in Indonesia after the country barred Israeli athletes from the gymnastics world championships in Jakarta.

The governing body also said it was ceasing any discussions with Indonesia about hosting future Olympics.

An Indonesian government official declared earlier this month that Israeli athletes would be denied visas to participate in the championships, which started Oct. 19. Israel's team included 2020 Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Artem Dolgopyat in the men’s floor exercise.

“These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport,” the IOC executive board said in a statement.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians. The scheduled participation of Israeli athletes had sparked intense opposition within the country.

The IOC executive board met remotely this week to discuss the situation in Indonesia and also the “recurrent global issue regarding athletes’ access to international competitions.”

The IOC said “all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to take part in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination by the host country.” It added that the fundamental principles that govern the Olympic movement include “non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality.”

It said it was ceasing dialogue with Indonesia over hosting the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events and conferences until the government gave “adequate guarantees” that all participants would be granted access to the country regardless of nationality.

In addition, it said it would recommend international federations do not stage tournaments, events or meetings in Indonesia until those guarantees were given.

The Indonesian Olympic committee has been invited to IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to discuss the issue.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

