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Mexico is co-hosting the biggest World Cup in history, along with the United States and Canada, from June 11 to July 19, 2026 Image: AFP
soccer

Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy

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MEXICO CITY

Iran's soccer federation is "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, Iran's embassy in Mexico said Monday.

Iran's participation at this summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico has been thrown into doubt since the war began late last month.

"When (U.S. President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian soccer chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy's X account. "We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, followed by Egypt in Seattle.

The team's base camp for the tournament is currently slated to be located in Tucson, Arizona.

Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran's ambassador to Mexico, on Monday denounced "the U.S. government's lack of cooperation regarding visa issuance and the provision of logistical support" for the Iranian delegation ahead of the World Cup, in a statement published on the embassy's website.

He added that he had also "suggested to FIFA that Iran's matches be moved from the United States to Mexico."

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Trump triggered uproar last week after stating that while Iran's soccer team would be "welcome" in the United States, they should not travel to the tournament "for their own life and safety."

Trump's comments came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had given assurances that Trump had promised him that the Iranian team would be welcome.

Iran hit back at Trump's comments saying "no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup."

Iran's place at the tournament was thrown into question after the United States and Israel launched a massive offensive against the Islamic Republic, which responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory and American targets across the Middle East.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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