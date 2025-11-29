 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj (left) Image: Iranian Football Federation/AFP
soccer

Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup draw over U.S. visa row

0 Comments
TEHRAN

Iran is to boycott next week's World Cup finals draw in Washington because the United States refused to grant visas to several members of the delegation, the Iranian football federation announced on Friday.

"We have informed FIFA that the decisions taken have nothing to do with sports and the members of the Iranian delegation will not participate in the World Cup draw," the federation's spokesperson told state television.

Iranian sports website Varzesh 3 had claimed on Tuesday the United States had declined issuing visas to several members of the delegation including the president of the federation Mehdi Taj.

On Thursday Taj had denounced the decision as being a political one.

"We have told the head of FIFA mister (Gianni) Infantino, that it is purely a political position and that FIFA must tell them (U.S.) to desist from this behaviour," added Taj.

According to Varzesh 3 four members of the delegation including Amir Ghalenoei, the coach, had been granted visas for the draw on December 5.

The United States -- which is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico -- and Iran have been at loggerheads for over four decades.

They had, though, been holding high-level nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington that had begun in April, during which the two sides were at odds over Iran's right to enrich uranium -- which Tehran defends as "inalienable".

However, they ended when in mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that the United States briefly joined with strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel