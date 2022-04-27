Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The All Blacks and Ireland will square up again for three rugby Tests in New Zealand in July Photo: AFP
rugby union

Ireland-All Blacks series to kick off in Auckland on July 2

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Ireland's first test in New Zealand for a decade will take place in Auckland on July 2, the opening match of three highly-anticipated clashes against the All Blacks announced on Tuesday.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the three-test series will begin at Eden Park on Saturday, July 2, followed by tests in Dunedin on July 9 and Wellington on July 16.

Ireland have toppled the All Blacks in three of their last five meetings, including an emphatic 29-20 win in Dublin in November.

However, the Irish have lost all 12 tests they have played in New Zealand.

NZR revealed a full schedule of home fixtures for 2022 after two COVID-19 disrupted seasons.

There will be three Rugby Championship tests in New Zealand in 2022 -- two against Argentina and a Bledisloe Cup match against Australia.

The All Blacks will face Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday, August 27 and again a week later in Hamilton.

Australia travel to Eden Park, Auckland, on September 24 just a week after the trans-Tasman rivals lock horns in Brisbane in the first of two Bledisloe Cup encounters this year, reduced from three because of pandemic-related travel difficulties.

The remaining Rugby Championship fixtures featuring Australia, South Africa and Argentina are still to be confirmed.

It was also announced that New Zealand's Black Ferns will host a four-nation women's tournament in June, four months before the country hosts the World Cup.

The Pacific Four tournament will feature round-robin matches between New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

All Blacks 2022 home tests:

July 2 v Ireland, Auckland

July 9 v Ireland, Dunedin

July 16 v Ireland, Wellington

Rugby Championship

Aug 27 v Argentina, Christchurch

Sep 3 v Argentina, Hamilton

Sep 24 v Australia, Auckland

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog