 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Robbie Henshaw scored Ireland's fifth try as they recorded their first ever win over New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016 Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
rugby union

Ireland and New Zealand return to Chicago in Autumn Series rugby

0 Comments
PARIS

Ireland and New Zealand will return to Soldier's Field in Chicago for the opening match of their Autumn Series fixtures which were published on Tuesday.

The two sides met there in 2016 when the Irish defeated the All Blacks for the first time in their 111-year rivalry.

Since then they have played each other 10 times, winning five each although it was the All Blacks who came out strongest in their epic quarterfinal meeting in Paris in the 2023 World Cup.

The Chicago match marks another boost for the sport in the United States which will host the 2031 men’s World Cup and the 2033 women's event.

"We are delighted to see international rugby return to Chicago for this historic ‘Rematch’ between Ireland and New Zealand," said Kevin Potts, CEO of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"The 2016 encounter at Soldier Field is one of the greatest moments in Irish rugby history, and the rivalry that has grown between our two teams since then is a testament to the quality, passion, and the respect that Ireland and New Zealand have for each other."

New Zealand will continue their Home Nations tour by taking on Scotland, England and Wales while the Irish will host Japan, Australia and world champions South Africa.

The Springboks, who broke French hopes of a home victory in the quarterfinals on their way to winning the 2023 World Cup, open their campaign against the French on November 8.

England lost narrowly to both the All Blacks and Australia in the latest Autumn Series and will have the chance to reverse both of those defeats as they also face the Wallabies at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick's team will also take on Fiji, who secured their first ever win over England in their last visit to Twickenham in 2023, and Argentina.

"These four matches offer a valuable opportunity for our squad to face different styles of rugby as we continue to develop," said England coach Steve Borthwick.

Scotland, who will take on USA on home soil for the first time since 2000, also announced that they would play against Maori All Blacks in July as part of their 2025 summer tour in Whangarei.

2025 Autumn Nations Fixtures

November 1: England v Australia, Scotland v USA, Ireland v New Zealand

November 8: Ireland v Japan, England v Fiji, Scotland v New Zealand, Italy v Australia, France v South Africa

November 9: Wales v Argentina

November 15: Italy v South Africa, Ireland v Australia, England v New Zealand, Wales v Japan, France v Fiji

November 16: Scotland v Argentina

November 22: Wales v New Zealand, Ireland v South Africa, Italy v Samoa, France v Australia

November 23: Scotland v Tonga, England v Argentina

November 29: Wales v South Africa

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel