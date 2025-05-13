 Japan Today
rugby union

Ireland rugby captain Doris out for up to 6 months after shoulder surgery

DUBLIN

Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris is out for up to six months after shoulder surgery.

“Caelan Doris had a procedure on Friday last week for a shoulder injury which will keep him out of action for between four to six months,” Leinster said in a statement on Monday.

Doris was injured on May 3 as Leinster lost to Northampton 37-34 in the Champions Cup semifinals.

The injury cost the No. 8 a place in what would have been his first British and Irish Lions squad. Doris was also favored to captain the Lions on the tour of Australia next month.

If 27-year-old Doris' recovery doesn't suffer setbacks, he could be available for Ireland's November tests. The Irish are scheduled to face New Zealand, Japan, Australia and world champion South Africa.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
