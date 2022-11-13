Ireland grind down Fiji to win 35-17 at Lansdowne Road

Ireland's Mack Hansen scores a try against Fiji during the rugby union international match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

rugby union

Ireland played to Fiji's up-front weaknesses and ground out a 35-17 victory at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish received 14 penalties from Fiji and didn't take a single penalty kick at the posts. Instead, they set up lineouts in the 22 and scored two tries from them and had two other tries ruled out.

Ireland posted five converted tries, two by flanker Nick Timoney, and all based on forward dominance.

Much has been made of Ireland's depth. Coach Andy Farrell made nine changes after the South Africa win last weekend and gave three more players their debut, 29 in total on his watch. But he wasn't impressed by this performance.

“It was a pretty underwhelming performance from us,” Farrell said. “We need to be better than that. You can't have that much opportunity in the opposition 22 and spill so much ball. Some of our intent wasn't where it needed to be."

Fiji's failure to contain the rolling maul cost it two yellow cards. At one point, Fiji was down to 13 men after flanker Albert Tuisue was sent off for a shoulder charge into the head of flyhalf Joey Carbery in the 46th minute. Carbery didn't return, either.

Ireland struggled to get the ball wide from set-pieces in the face of Fiji's rush backline defense, while Fiji was able to give wingers Jiuta Wainiqolo and Vinaya Habosi chances to excite.

But they had to live on scraps and were pinned in their own half for long periods. And their indiscipline — three cards for a second straight test — ruined hopes of sustaining pressure. They were resilient, though, and never let up.

"It's frustrating, the cards,” Fiji coach Vern Cotter said. "I'll look at the positive: Once the red card came out, the guys dug in pretty well. Disappointing result, quite good character, and we'll build on that. It could have been worse.

If the Irish were feeling extra confident after the South Africa win, it was knocked out of them by Fiji within four minutes when Habosi broke on the outside and had support for center Kalaveti Ravouvou to run round behind the posts.

Ireland shrugged it off, set up its set-piece structures, worked pick-and-goes, and reaped the rewards.

Timoney crashed over 10 minutes later then lock Kieran Treadwell was held up by Levani Botia's hand.

After prop Manasa Saulo was sin-binned for collapsing a maul, Ireland took advantage when Timoney was carried over in a maul for try number two, and wing Robert Baloucoune was given a walk-in try after the forwards sucked in the Fijians.

In the last minutes of the half, No. 8 Jack Conan was twice denied tries but Ireland was in control at 21-10 up and nobody was in doubt an 11th straight home win was coming.

Soon after halftime, Fiji was hit by Tuisue's red card and Api Ratuniyarawa's yellow card for collapsing a maul. But the Fijians stood firm.

Ireland could score only a try for wing Mack Hansen, after the scrum shoved Fiji's seven to the right and replacement scrumhalf Craig Casey attacked the short left.

Fiji came back with another highlight try by Simione Kuruvoli. Fullback Setariki Tuicuvu offloaded to Wainiqolo who slipped through and gave a beautiful backhand pass to the replacement scrumhalf to scamper away.

The last say was Ireland's though, prop Cian Healy burrowing over with the extras from Jack Crowley, who replaced Carbery for a tidy debut.

Ireland has Australia next weekend, while Fiji meets the French Barbarians.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.