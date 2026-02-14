Ireland pinches shaky Six Nations win over Italy after second half fightback

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune, goes over the line to score a try during a Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Italy in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland got relief from beating Italy 20-13 in the Six Nations on Saturday, coming from behind at halftime and grinding out an unconvincing result.

Coach Andy Farrell wanted his slumping side to muzzle the doubters and make a statement after being blown away by France 36-14 last week, Ireland’s worst Six Nations loss in 16 years.

Instead, Ireland was within inches of losing to Italy at home for the first time in the championship.

“Italy do not lie down like they have done in recent years,” Farrell said. “I am so unbelievably proud of the team. They showed a lot of character and that will stand us in good stead. We stood strong at the end and, after a spotty first half, I was a lot happier with the second half performance.”

Italy backed up the 18-15 opening win over Scotland by contributing daringly to a compelling match and was unfortunate. Italy had a try ruled out by a forward pass and another try missed by an unlucky bounce of the ball.

Way past 80 minutes, Italy's last attack was broken by an intercept by James Lowe, who took it to the Italy 22 and got a penalty. But instead of taking three points to rob Italy of a losing bonus point, Ireland went for a bonus-point fourth try and replacement flyhalf Jack Crowley kicked the ball dead, ending the match.

“It was a bit of a shank but that wouldn't be the overriding thought that I took from Jack’s game,” Farrell said. 'I thought he was outstanding when he came on."

Ireland's stilted performance won’t worry England before their clash at Twickenham next weekend, when Italy goes to title favorite France.

From the kickoff, Ireland showed the intent that Farrell wished he'd seen more of in Paris last week. The attack flowed with wingers Robert Baloucoune — playing his first test in more than three years — and Lowe prominent.

Italy's defense was equal to the task, though, and an Irish tap penalty was wasted when hooker Dan Sheehan was penalized for a high jump.

Ireland couldn't expose a gap until Hollie Davidson, the first woman to referee a Six Nations game, yellow-carded Italy winger Louis Lynagh for a deliberate knock-on. Center Stuart McCloskey offloaded for fullback Jamie Osborne to score untouched. The easy conversion attempt was badly missed by Sam Prendergast.

As much as Ireland owned the first 20 minutes, Italy dominated the second 20.

After Ireland scrumhalf Craig Casey took a yellow card and bloodied nose from a passive high tackle on Italy's Lorenzo Cannone, Italy kicked to the corner, mauled the lineout and hooker Giacomo Nicotera scored. Paolo Garbisi's sideline conversion gave them a 10-5 lead.

Italy tighthead Simone Ferrari had the edge on Ireland loosehead Jeremy Loughman and, near halftime, Italy's scrum shattered Ireland's. Italy waived the three points to gamble on seven. But the maul was stopped and the attack held up.

Still, Italy led at halftime in Dublin for the first time ever and was halfway to a first Six Nations win in the Irish capital.

That interval lead lasted less than three minutes in the new half. Ireland sent a kickable penalty into the left corner and Jack Conan used the lineout ball to burrow over. Prendergast missed the conversion attempt badly again.

Italy should have retaken the lead thanks to sublime back play. Fullback Jamie Osborne had to make a try-saving tackle on counterpart Lorenzo Pani, then a Lynagh try was canceled after center Tommaso Menoncello ruined his lovely break with a forward pass.

That was Ireland's cue to send on new halves Jamison Gibson-Park and Crowley. Their impact was immediate and decisive. Ireland's attack sped up and Baloucoune backed himself to beat two defenders to the tryline.

Crowley converted, added a penalty, and Ireland was 20-10 up and rampant.

But Italy rallied again, and the scrum produced the rare sight of lifting Irish and Lions tighthead Tadhg Furlong off his feet. Minutes from time, Menoncello couldn't fully grasp a Garbisi chip in front of the Ireland posts and Italy, beaten 36-0 in 2024, had to settle for its narrowest loss in Dublin in 18 years.

