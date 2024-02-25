Ireland halfway to Grand Slam after putting down spirited Wales in Six Nations

Ireland's Bundee Aki forces his way through to score a try during a Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

rugby union

Ireland was halfway to the Grand Slam after putting down a spirited Wales by a harder-than-expected 31-7 in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

The Irish had victory sewn up by halftime when they led 17-0. But they couldn't grab the bonus-point fourth try until the 81st minute.

An utterly dominated Wales used the halftime break to regather its wits and rally with a penalty try.

A harried Ireland twice lost men into the sin-bin in the second half but, with an unreliable set-piece against a well-oiled Irish defense, Wales didn't look like scoring again.

Ireland got its third try in the 65th minute through newcomer Ciaran Frawley, and lock Tadhg Beirne collected the fourth try at the last possible moment. Jack Crowley converted all four and added a penalty.

With three bonus-point wins, Ireland has maximum points and is on track for back-to-back Grand Slams. As the only unbeaten team, it could successfully retain the Six Nations title in two weeks against England at Twickenham. It finishes at home against Scotland.

“They're definitely capable of doing it,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said. “They've got the experience and the composure and players who can carry and get them on the front foot. They will be a hard team to knock over.”

The rebuilding Welsh have lost all three of their matches, and still haven't won in Dublin since 2012. But they played tough, and earned more valuable experience.

“The scoreline's not right,” Gatland said. “But it does reflect ... where we are and where they are in terms of experience.”

“It probably should have been 40- or 44-7,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. "Some of it was our own doing but most of it was because we played against a tenacious Welsh side. But we stuck at it and brought them down in the end.

“We wanted to be better today but the opposition always has a say.”

Wales believed the keys to unlocking Ireland were a fast start, disrupting the lineout, and competing at the breakdown. They didn't happen.

A high tackle was punished by a Crowley penalty kick in the seventh minute.

Ireland lost its first lineout in the tournament after winning 30 straight, but it was an unforced overthrow by hooker Dan Sheehan, who would do it twice.

Sheehan made amends moments later when Ireland drove a lineout and he dotted down. He has four tries in three matches.

Another attacking lineout was set up and Ireland opted for pick-and-goes. Joe McCarthy made the decisive crash which was rucked quickly, setting up a three-on-two. Calvin Nash, far off his right wing, offloaded to left wing James Lowe to stroll in.

Wales finally entered the Ireland 22 in the 36th minute and wasted it. Two attacking lineouts counted for nought when a soft penalty was conceded for flopping in a ruck.

By halftime, Wales had conceded nine penalties, equal to the total it gave away against Scotland and England.

Ireland had 70% of the ball and 60% of the territory and Farrell felt their lead should have been bigger.

Wales was in a similar hole against Scotland — 27-0 — when it suddenly came back. Against Ireland, flanker Alex Mann was held up after a lineout drive. But Andrea Piardi, the first Italian to referee a men's Six Nations game, awarded a penalty try because Beirne changed binds to get at Mann.

Wales had a good chance to close the gap further but another lineout drive was stolen by Beirne, who was just out of the sin-bin.

Ireland took a quarter to straighten out its attack. Bundee Aki had a try ruled out by an accidental knock-on in the buildup, but a lineout drive set up fullback Frawley to score beside the posts in his first test start for the injured Hugo Keenan.

Replacement lock James Ryan finished the game in the sin-bin and Wales No. 8 Aaron Wainwright was held up by Cian Healy's legs and captain Caelan Doris' arm.

A Doris offload set up Beirne to score the fourth try, and cap Ireland's record-extending 18th successive win at home, and 11th straight Six Nations win.

