Ireland holds out Pumas 22-19 in Dublin

Ireland's Jack Crowley, right, scores a try as Argentina's Lucio Cinti tries to defend during the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and Argentina, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

rugby union

Ireland survived a thrilling comeback from Argentina to hold on for a relieving 22-19 win in a gritty autumn rugby test on Friday.

Ireland led by a deserved 22-9 after a frantic first half but the Pumas underlined their reputation as a second half team by closing to within three with a half-hour to go.

While Ireland conceded another swag of penalties for a second straight test, it was the Pumas' own indiscipline which cost them an historic first win in Dublin.

Prop Francisco Gomez Kodela was yellow-carded with five minutes to go, and his body was missed as the Pumas pushed the Irish back to five meters from their try-line until a knock-on in a ruck in front of the posts ended the game two minutes into injury time.

Ireland won but it wasn't the convincing statement it wanted to make after the Six Nations champion was stunned by New Zealand last week, losing its four-year winning streak at home and the No. 1 ranking.

“Glad we got the win,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell told broadcaster TNT Sport. “Last week we could have won ugly but we didn't. This week we did.”

Irish indiscipline was a major issue again — 13 penalties conceded in consecutive tests — and offset by brilliant defense to limit the Pumas to one try and keep them out at the gripping end of both halves.

Irish celebrations were muted while the Pumas despaired. They hadn't finished this close in Dublin in 20 years.

The team which has beaten South Africa, New Zealand, France and Australia since July suffered in a madcap start.

Under pressure from a chargedown and missed touchfinder in the first minute, Argentina scored in the third through center Matias Moroni. But the try was disallowed because of Moroni's head-on-head tackle of flyhalf Jack Crowley.

While Moroni was in the sin-bin, Crowley punched the ball in for his first test try.

Irish center Garry Ringrose then recovered a dropped pass and broke into space, and Tadhg Beirne gave wing Mack Hansen a try in the sixth minute for 12-0.

Beirne then had a try scratched off when he lost control over the line in a three-man tackle.

Around the time Irish prop Finlay Bealham was yellow-carded for a crocodile roll, Tomas Albornoz was kicking the Pumas back in touch.

Crowley's 40-meter drop goal put Argentina at arm's length and lock Joe McCarthy's converted try put Ireland up 22-9 eight minutes from the break.

But what an eight minutes. Argentina snubbed penalty kicks for lineouts and a tapped penalty in search of the try to stay in the game. But the Pumas were held up over the line, a crosskick bounced unkindly, and at the third attempt, ruck ball was stolen in front of the posts.

Ireland went to the changing rooms bolstered, but within five minutes the Pumas claimed their try, a cracking solo effort by fullback Juan Cruz Mallia past three defenders from nearly 40 meters out.

Albornoz converted then added a fourth penalty when referee Paul Williams' patience with Ireland ran out. McCarthy, blatantly offside, was yellow-carded for Ireland's ninth penalty in 50 minutes.

Ireland has conceded yellow cards in eight of its nine tests this year.

“It's something we need to keep addressing,” Farrell said. “They are trying to do the right thing for the team and they are trying to make a difference. Sometimes that spills over the edge. We need to show a little bit more patience and trust what's going on.”

As Ireland struggled to deliver a killer blow, the packed crowd applauded the departure of Crowley for a try, two conversions, a drop goal and a better showing than against the All Blacks. They also rose again for the arrival of prop Cian Healy, whose 133rd test equalled the Irish record of Brian O'Driscoll.

Healy debuted in 2009. Gomez Kodela debuted in 2008. The 40-year-old Pumas prop was sin-binned for a reckless clearout of Irish captain Caelan Doris and his heft was sorely missed by his never-say-die team.

