Ireland knocks over All Blacks again 29-20

Ireland players celebrate their 29-20 victory over New Zealand in the international rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 in a gripping contest featuring breathtaking defence embraced by a packed Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish couldn't beat New Zealand for 111 years. Now they have three precious wins in five years.

Under severe pressure from an Irish side emboldened with a fearless mindset, the All Blacks had to make 238 tackles to stay in touch.

They were only 23-20 behind in the closing minutes and on attack for another patented grandstand finish, but an Ireland defense which made 101 tackles held firm and forced two more crucial penalties to kill the All Blacks' hopes.

Joey Carbery, on late for injured captain Jonathan Sexton, nailed the 74th-minute penalty kick from the halfway line, and sealed the result with an easier second kick in the 79th.

Ireland's three-tries-to-two victory was launched and finished by an adopted New Zealander, winger James Lowe, who scored the opening try and stopped opposite Rieko Ioane in his tracks at the end.

"Never in a million years did I think this day would come,” Lowe said.

"I dreamt of being an All Black as a kid. I gave up that dream as I wasn't good enough, and to come over here, to hear my native country anthem and stand in front of the haka, it's a childhood dream.”

Lowe was one of several Irish facing the All Blacks for the first time, including another Kiwi in scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan but any nerves never showed.

The atmosphere was emotionally charged long before the match, and New Zealand's bid to put a lid on it early was undone by a yellow card to hooker Codie Taylor for a high tackle on Sexton.

Next minute, Ireland had a try. When numerous try attempts by the forwards failed within the 5, the ball came out and fullback Keenan took it to the line for a last-gasp flick to Lowe to dive in.

Sexton missed the extras but Jordie Barrett nailed his first goalkick for 5-3.

A penalty against New Zealand's seven-man scrum was kicked to the corner, but Taylor arrived from the sin-bin to help them out of danger.

Not for long. Kelleher broke to the tryline and Furlong went over, but the try was cancelled after Kelleher was penalized for a triple movement.

Against the run of play, New Zealand reminded of its lethal ability; Dalton Papalii burst off Brodie Retallick's lineout take while the Irish expected a maul, and drew the last man to send in Taylor. Jordie Barrett converted as brother Beauden's exit for a head injury was confirmed.

Ireland responded. Lowe was stopped by Ioane short of the line and, again, the forwards couldn't get the ball in through 15 phases as the All Blacks pulled off a magnificent tryline stand. They got the ball back but didn't kick it out, and were besieged again until Gibson-Park couldn't hold a final handoff.

By halftime, the All Blacks had sucked up nearly 150 tackles to less than 40, and the effort showed soon after halftime as Ireland made an extra meter in each tackle.

New Zealand's lead for 12 minutes evaporated when Kelleher went over for the tying try with a push from lock Iain Henderson. Sexton's conversion came off the post, but he converted after Doris fended off Taylor to break the New Zealand line and surge through.

Sexton's second penalty made it 20-10 near the hour but, again, New Zealand pulled a surprise.

Jordan chipped from his own half, Ioane regathered and sent Jordan to the line. Barrett converted.

Sexton, key in all three Ireland wins over the All Blacks, then went off after colliding heads with Ardie Savea and Carbery was introduced. He landed his first penalty kick to extend the gap to six -- which became one when Akira Ioane scored. But Ioane's try was rubbed out after the last pass from brother Rieko was ruled forward. Barrett's compensation penalty closed the score to 23-20.

Rieko Ioane was sprung in another attack but held by Lowe and turned over by Peter O'Mahony. Carbery's penalty kick from halfway just made it.

Carbery's third penalty was the coup de grace.

