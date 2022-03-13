Ireland overcomes inspired 14-man England in Six Nations rugby

Ireland players celebrate after Ireland's Finlay Bealham scored his side's fourth try during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

rugby union

Ireland overcame an incredibly spirited effort from 14-man England at Twickenham to win 32-15 and stay in the running for the Six Nations title on Saturday.

England is out of the title mix after its second defeat in four matches, but it still has a say in the fate of the championship.

England goes to Paris next Saturday and if it topples unbeaten France, then Ireland could take the title. Ireland plays Scotland in Dublin.

If England loses in Paris, France clinches the Six Nations and a Grand Slam.

Despite the scoreline giving favored Ireland its biggest win at Twickenham, the Irish didn’t secure victory until a Jack Conan try in the 72nd minute, when England finally tired after playing since the second minute with 14 men.

Lock Charlie Ewels was sent off for a dangerous and late head-on-head collision with James Ryan, which knocked the Irish lock out of the match.

Ireland surged 8-0 ahead and looked set for a romp.

But England was angry and inspired, and dragged Ireland into a compelling struggle thanks to its superior scrum, defiant defense, and brilliant kick-chase.

Ireland was flustered, and despite managing a second try in the first half, England tied the score after an hour at 15-15 thanks to a fifth Marcus Smith penalty.

Ireland conceded 17 penalties and free kicks, seven alone from the scrum where tighthead Kyle Sinckler overwhelmed Irish veteran Cian Healy.

But in spite of other great performances by lock Maro Itoje, who was ill on Friday and in doubt of starting, and wing Jack Nowell, England was gradually fatigued by the effort of playing with 14 men.

They finally cracked in the 72nd, when Ireland strung 14 phases and replacement back-rower Conan crashed through for a converted try and scoreline safety at 25-15.

Four minutes later, replacement hooker Finlay Bealham barged through after a lineout maul to give Ireland a bonus-point fourth try. Sexton converted again, and the Irish could finally rest their captain and chief composer.

