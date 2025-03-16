Ireland overcomes Italy 22-17 in Rome to keep alive Six Nations title hopes

Ireland's Hugo Keenan, left, score a try as Italy's Martin Page-Relo tries to defend during the Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Ireland, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

rugby union

Ireland kept alive its Six Nations title hopes by overcoming Italy 22-17 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The scrappy bonus-point win ensured France and England had to win their later matches to snuff out Ireland's slim hopes of a historic third consecutive title.

A week after Ireland was hammered by France in Dublin and lost control of its destiny, it overcame a French hangover to regain the lead in the tournament. But after winning four of five matches, it could still end the day where it started — in third place.

The Irish scored four tries to two in Rome and enjoyed 30-plus minutes with a man advantage, but a clunky, deflated performance gave Italy hope of an upset over the last quarter.

Italy frequently found holes in the Irish defense but three yellow cards — one of them turning into a 20-minute red — undid all of its impressive work.

Despite Ireland's display, hooker Dan Sheehan’s first test hat trick of tries extended his men's championship record for a forward to 13. Fullback Hugo Keenan could have had a hat trick, too, but one was ruled out and another wasn’t given.

