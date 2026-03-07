Ireland scrapes past Wales in Dublin to stay in Six Nations title race

Ireland's Rónan Kelleher, center, is tackled by Wales' players during a Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland scraped past Wales 27-17 and stayed in the Six Nations title race on Friday for at least 24 hours.

France can successfully retain the title by beating Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

While Ireland won its first-ever Friday home championship match with a four-try bonus point, Wales took most of the plaudits.

Wales started as a 20-point underdog but was trailing by only two points as late as the 68th minute.

Wales hadn't beaten Ireland in Dublin in the championship in 14 years but Irish flyhalf Jack Crowley was made to kick a 77th-minute penalty to avoid the chance of a humbling draw.

Wales was second best in terms of territory and possession but backed up its three-point home loss to Scotland in the last round with magnificent defense, and an even better all-round show of commitment and progress.

Wales' Six Nations losing streak was extended to 15 games and it may yet finish the tournament with a third consecutive wooden spoon, but it was more encouragingly competitive against Ireland than coach Steve Tandy hoped for.

